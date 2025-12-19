Japan's MUFG Group To Invest Rs 40,000 Crore In Shriram Finance For 20% Stake

As part of the deal, Japan's MUFG will subscribe to 47.1 crore shares at Rs 840.93 per share, which is a 5% discount to the current market price (CMP) of Rs 898. After the stake acquisition by MUFG, Shriram Finance's promoter stake will come down to 20.3% from 25.4%.

Additionally, the existing public shareholder stake will dilute to 59.7% from 74.6% after the deal. Post the fund infusion, the book value increases to Rs 425.2 per share from Rs 321 per share, which is a growth of 32%. At a floor price of Rs 841, this translated to a price-to-book value of 2x.

The investment will be made through a preferential issuance of equity shares. MUFG will pay a one-time, non-recurring, non-compete and non-solicit fee of $200 million to Shriram Ownership Trust. MUFG also will have the right to appoint two nominee directors on the board of Shriram Finance.

Shriram Finance's Board will convene Extra Ordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders On Jan. 14. The board has also approved certain minority protection rights in favour of MUFG. It will explore possible restructuring of its holdings in various businesses.