MUFG-Shriram Finance To RBL Bank-Emirates NBD: Five Biggest Cross-Border Deals In Indian Banking This Year

In a major development for the Indian banking and finance sector, MUFG has confirmed it will invest almost Rs 40,000 crore in the non-banking financial company Shriram Finance.

This will mark the biggest investment by a foreign entity in an Indian bank, overtaking the Rs 26,000 crore investment Emirates NBD made in RBL Bank earlier this year.

As we gear up for 2026, we will take at some of the biggest cross-border deals that took place in the Indian banking space in 2025.