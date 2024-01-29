Indian Economy May See 7% Real Growth In FY25, Can Be A $7 Trillion Economy: Finance Ministry

The Indian economy may experience another year of 7% real growth in fiscal 2025, according to a government review.

The country can also aspire to become a $7 trillion economy in the next six to seven years given the reforms and measures implemented by the government over the last 10 years, the ministry said in its report, "Indian Economy—A Review," prepared by Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran's office.

"...Under a reasonable set of assumptions with respect to the inflation differentials and the exchange rate, India can aspire to become a $7 trillion economy in the next six to seven years (by 2030)," the review said. Such growth would be a significant milestone in the journey to delivering a quality of life and standard of living that match and exceed the aspirations of the Indian people, it said.

The Indian Economic Review, as of January 2024, is not the government's annual economic survey, which is usually presented at this time. But it bears much optimism regarding the growth potential of the country until the end of the decade.