PE Multiple Derating In EMS: A Temporary Scare Or A Structural Reset?

A closer look at the performance metrics reveals an interesting divergence: stock prices have corrected sharply; however, earnings remain robust.

Kaynes Technology is down 49% YTD, yet the company has delivered 49% revenue growth and an impressive 62% profit after tax growth over the same period. Dixon Technologies shows a similar trend—its stock has slipped 31% YTD, even as revenues surged 66% and PAT rose a spectacular 129%.

Ordinarily, having such strong numbers would warrant stable or expanding valuation multiples. But in reality, it the opposite. The market has aggressively derated these stocks, bringing their current trailing twelve-month price to earnings down to 67 times for Kaynes Tech from a peak of 131 times and 48 times for Dixon from a peak of 72 times. This represents nearly a 50% contraction from peak valuations.