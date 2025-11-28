India's GDP Grows 8.2% In Q2, Fastest In Six Quarters

Business NewsEconomy & FinanceIndia's GDP Grows 8.2% In Q2, Fastest In Six Quarters
India's economy expanded by 8.2% in the July-September quarter of the current financial year.

India's economy expanded by 8.2% in the July-September quarter of the current financial year, the fastest growth in six quarter, led by strong manufacturing and services output. The Bloomberg estimate was 7.4%.

The GDP print in September quarter is far higher than 5.6% during Q2 of FY25 and 7.8% in the June quarter, as per data released Ministry of Statistics on Friday.

Lower inflation narrowed the gap between nominal and real growth rates. The nominal GDP which grew 8.7% compared to 8.3% in the year-ago period.

The Gross Value Added (GVA), calculated as the value of output minus the value of the intermediate goods and raw materials, grew 8.1% compared to the estimated 7.3%.

GDP Internals

  • Primary Sector: 3.1%

  • Secondary Sector (8.1%): Manufacturing (9.1%), Construction (7.2%)

  • Tertiary Sector: 9.2%

Agriculture and allied services rose 3.5%, compared to 4.1% last year. Mining growth remained in negative territory.

Manufacturing surged to 9.1% from 2.2% last year, while construction slipped to 7.2% from 8.4%.

Investment, Consumption Jumps

Private Final Consumption Expenditure, that fuels over one-third of India's economy, reported 7.9% growth rate during Q2, as compared to the 6.4% growth rate in the corresponding period of previous financial year.

Government expenditure declined 2.7%, compared to a growth of 4.3%.

Private investment, measured as Gross Fixed Capital Formation, expanded 7.3% versus 6.7% last year.

