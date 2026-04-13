ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q4 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Details And More

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. is set to declare the results for Q4FY26 this week. It is one of India's leading private sector insurers. It was established in 2001 as a joint venture between ICICI Bank and Prudential Corporation Holdings.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Q4 Results: Date, Time And Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated March 26, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on April 14 to consider approval of the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements and financial results of the company for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. The Board of Directors will also consider the recommendation of a dividend, if any, for FY26.

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ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q4: Trading Window Closure

In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the window for dealing in securities of the company is closed from April 1 to 16 for all designated persons and their immediate relatives.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q4: Earnings Call

The company will host an earnings call with analysts and investors to discuss the financial results of the company for Q4FY26 at 3 p.m. on April 14.

Indian Access Numbers:

Universal Access: +91 22 7115 8305, +91 22 6280 1404

International Toll-Free Access Numbers

USA: 18667462133, UK: 08081011573, Hong Kong: 800964448, Singapore: 8001012045

Participants can also pre-register on the Diamond Pass link to connect to the conference call without having to wait for an operator.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q3 Results

The company reported a 19.2% year-on-year (YoY) rise in profit after tax and extraordinary items to Rs 387.15 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 324.91 crore in Q3FY25. Value of New Business (VNB) grew 19% YoY to Rs 615 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 517 crore in Q3FY25.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Share Price History

Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company have risen 5.86% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, it has decreased 7.37%, and in the past six months, it has fallen 8.90%. Year-to-date, it has plunged by 19.81%. In the past year, the share price has declined by 4.65%.

At 9:45 a.m. on Monday, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance shares were trading 1.14% lower at Rs 540.75 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 1.73% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 706.80 apiece on the NSE on Jan. 13, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 491.45 apiece on April 2, 2026.

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