ICICI Lombard Q4 Results: Net Profit Up 7.3%; Dividend Of Rs 7/Share Declared

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd. saw a 7% uptick to Rs 547 crore in the net profit for its standalone fourth quarter results for the fiscal 2026, according to a press release from the company on Wednesday. The company had seen a net profit of Rs 510 crore in the year ago period. The firm also declared a final dividend of Rs 7 per share.

"The overall dividend for financial year 2026, including the proposed final dividend, is Rs13.50 per share. Last year, the overall dividend was Rs 12.50 per share," the press release said.

The company's Net Premium Earned was 10.8% (Year-On-Year) higher at Rs 5,791 crore compared to the previous fiscal's Rs 5,226 crore.

The firm's solvency ratio was at 2.67x as at March 31, 2026 compared to 2.69x as at Dec. 31, 2025 which was higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 1.50x.

"The solvency was impacted by 14 basis points, as an outcome of the Mark to Market losses experienced on the equity portfolio as at March 31, 2026," the release said.

The company's return on average equity (ROAE) was at 17.8% in fiscal 2026.compared to 19.1% in the previous financial year.

Its ROAE was at 13.3% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to 14.5% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

Share price of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co, ended 4.25% higher at Rs 1,858 crore compared to a 1.63% uptick in the NSE Nifty 50.

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