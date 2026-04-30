HUL Shares Fall Most In Over Two Months After Q4 Results, Price Hike Plan

Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. fell the most since February on Thursday after the company said it will raise prices to counter higher raw material costs and currency slump, after profit jumped 21% in the fourth quarter.

Revenue rose 7.6% year-on-year to Rs 16,351 crore versus an estimate of Rs 16,279 crore. HUL also recorded its largest volume growth in 15 quarters, at 6%.

Hindustan Unilever Q4 Results (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 7.6% at Rs 16,351 crore versus Rs 15,190 crore (Estimate: Rs 16,279 crore)

Ebitda up 6% at Rs 3,841 crore versus Rs 3,928 crore (Estimate: Rs 3,754 crore)

Margin at 23.5% versus 23.8% (Estimate: 23.1%)

Net Profit up 21.4% at Rs 2,992 crore versus Rs 2,464 crore (Estimate: Rs 2,658 crore)

On a segmental basis, HUL saw a 9% growth in the Home Care category, 8% growth in Beauty & Wellness, and 5% growth in Personal Care and Foods each.

The company reported a one-time gain of Rs 247 crore, reversing a loss of Rs 134 crore last year.

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Priya Nair said the Middle East crisis has driven up costs of crude-linked commodities. "We are taking calibrated price increase of 2-5%," she said in a press conference.

Operating margin is expected to be around 22.5%-23.5%. Nair said volume-led growth will be HUL's top priority.

While demand growth is expected to be steady, aided by GST reforms of last year, India's top FMCG company is best placed to navigate short term disruptions, the CEO said.

The board approved a final dividend of Rs 22 per share for fiscal 2026.

HUL Share Price Movement

Shares of Hindustan Unilever fell as much as 4.4% to Rs 2,368.8 on the NSE, compared to a 1.3% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The stock is down 3.3% in the last 12 months and 4% year-to-date.

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