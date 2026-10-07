HUL Q2 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More

With earnings season for the quarter ended Sept. 30 coming up, a wide roster of prominent names have begun declaring dates for their results, with the FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) set to do the same.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd.'s earnings will be in focus after the firm raised prices across its detergent portfolio in October, with Wheel, Surf Excel and Rin seeing price increases across multiple pack sizes, according to dealer checks. The latest hikes range from 2.2% to 7.1%, with several products seeing their second, third or even fourth price increase of the year.

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HUL's detergent has been the highest growing segment by value for the past two quarters.

HUL Q2 Results: Date And Dividend

HUL said that it will declare the financial results for the second quarter of FY27 on Oct. 28, 2026, according to an exchange filing from the company on Tuesday.

"This is to inform that a meeting of the board of directors (‘Board Meeting') of the company will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, inter alia, to consider - the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended Sept. 30 2026 along with the limited review report of the auditors for the corresponding period," the filing said.

The firm will also consider the proposal for payment of an interim dividend for the financial year ending March 31, 2026 on Oct. 28, 2026.

HUL Q1 Results: Earnings Call

The firm will hold a presentation for investors and analysts to discuss its financial results for the quarter and a half year ended Sept 30, 2026 on Oct. 28, 2026, post the aforementioned board meeting where the earnings and the status of the company's dividend will be announced.

HUL Stock Price Movement

Share price of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. saw a 1.57% downturn to settle at Rs 1,865.40, at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.76% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs1,888, compared to its previous close of Rs 1,895.20. During today's trading session, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 1,864.30 to Rs 1,888.00.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 1,826.90 and a high of Rs 2,667.20. On the performance front, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. share price is down 25.89% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitaliSation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. is Rs 6.06 lakh crore, with a P/E ratio of 42.19.

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