Honasa Consumer Share Price Rises 8% On Strong Q2 Business Update; Key Details

Honasa Consumer Share Price Today: Honasa Consumer shares were in demand on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, with the stock rallying as much as 7.75% to hit an intraday high of Rs 476.05 per share, nearing its 52-week high of Rs 509.90.

At 9:32 am, Honasa Consumer shares were trading 6.84% higher at Rs 472 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.19% higher at 72,518.

Honasa Consumer Q2 FY27 Business Update

Honasa Consumer said Q2 FY27 is expected to be another robust quarter for the company and its subsidiaries, building on the momentum seen in Q1 FY27.

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The company expects net sales value (NSV) growth to be in the early-thirties on a year-on-year (YoY) basis during the quarter, supported by broad-based traction across its focus categories and brands.

Its largest brand, Mamaearth, is expected to maintain its recent growth momentum and deliver high-teens YoY NSV growth during the quarter. The company attributed the performance to rising brand affinity and an expanding offline footprint.

Honasa Consumer's younger brands are also continuing to scale, with strong traction expected to drive their YoY NSV growth to around the mid-forties.

Offline channels continued to lead the company's growth, with both General Trade and Modern Trade expected to register strong growth. This has been supported by deeper direct distribution in General Trade and improved execution at the point of sale.

Online channels are also expected to maintain their growth momentum during the quarter.

Honasa Consumer Q2 FY27 Profitability Outlook

On profitability, Honasa Consumer said it remains focused on improving its EBITDA margin and expects to deliver an early double-digit operating margin in Q2 FY27, along with strong year-on-year gains during the quarter.

The company said a detailed information update will be released following approval of its Q2 FY27 financial results by the board.

About Honasa Consumer

Honasa Consumer Limited is a digital-first beauty and personal care company with a portfolio of brands.

The rise in Honasa Consumer shares came after the company released a strong Q2 FY27 business update, with expectations of robust growth across its brands, continued momentum in offline channels and further improvement in operating margins.

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