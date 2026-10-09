Hexaware Technologies Share Price Jumps Over 12% After Partnership With Anthropic Claude For AI Services

Hexaware Technologies share price jumped over 12% after the IT services company announced a multi-year partnership with Anthropic to bring its Claude AI models into its enterprise technology platforms. The IT stock rallied as much as 12.44% to Rs 574.45 apiece on the BSE.

The surge in Hexaware Technologies shares also mirrored gains in other IT stocks, with the Nifty IT index gaining over 3%.

Hexaware said it became one of the Preferred Partner in Anthropic's Claude Partner Network. The companies will work together to develop AI solutions and help businesses use the technology across software engineering and IT operations.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

“As a Preferred Partner, we can take that capability to clients together with Anthropic, from the first proof of value to production at scale,” Hexaware Chief Operating Officer Vinod Chandran said.

Under the agreement, Hexaware will integrate Claude into two of its platforms: Zerovity, its AI-native engineering platform, and AgentVerse, its platform for building and governing AI agents, which has more than 600 pre-built agents alone.

The company plans to use the technology to deliver AI services focused on business outcomes rather than the time and effort spent on projects. These services will cover areas such as software development, IT operations, security vulnerabilities, technical debt, support tickets, and process bottlenecks. The company also stated that it already has more than 1,100 Claude-certified professionals.

ALSO READ: IT Stocks Rally Up To 5% After TCS Q2 Results, Shrug Off US Green Card Concerns; Coforge, L&T Tech Lead Gains

“Our teams have already certified more than 1,100 people on Claude,” Vinod Chandran stated.

The two companies will work on joint solutions, customer deployments, and training to expand the use of Claude across Hexaware's delivery teams.

The partnership builds on their existing relationship, under which Hexaware is authorised to resell Claude through Amazon Bedrock.

Siddharth Dhar, President and Global Head of AI, Hexaware, said: “We are putting Claude at the heart of Zerovity™ and AgentVerse™, so our clients reach production results faster, at a cost they can plan around.”

Hexaware Share Price Performance

Hexaware Technologies share price has gained over 8% in one month, and has rallied 17% in six months. The IT stock has, however, declined 17% in 2026 so far.

At 10:20 AM, Hexaware Technologies shares were trading 8.45% higher at Rs 554.00 apiece on the BSE.

Also Read: Catch Stock Market Live Updates Here

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.