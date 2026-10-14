Hero Motors Shares Surge Over 6% After Q1 Profit Doubles

Hero Motors shares surged over 6% in early trade on Wednesday, Oct. 14, after the company reported a sharp improvement in its financial performance, with net profit more than doubling and Ebitda rising 93% year-on-year.

The stock is trading at Rs 164.6 apiece on the NSE, up from its previous close at Rs 155.19, gaining around 6.22%. Meanwhile, the broader market remains muted with Nifty 50 down by 0.13%.

Hero Motors Q1 Results: Profit, Revenue Rise

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Hero Motors reported a net profit of Rs 10.2 crore, up 117% from Rs 4.7 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue increased 24.9% to Rs 319 crore from Rs 256 crore.

Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 93% to Rs 35.9 crore from Rs 18.6 crore a year earlier.

The company's Ebitda margin, a measure of operating profitability, improved to 11.2% from 7.3% in the year-ago quarter. This represents an expansion of 390 basis points, indicating that operating earnings grew faster than revenue during the period.

The latest results point to an improvement across key financial metrics, with revenue growth accompanied by a sharper increase in operating earnings and net profit.

Hero Motors, which listed on the stock exchanges recently, saw this quarterly result mark its first quarterly earnings announcement since its market debut.

Also Read: Hero Motors Q1 Results: Net Profit More Than Doubles To Rs 10.2 Crore, Margin Expands

Hero Motor Stock Price Performance

The two-wheeler leader gained around 66% since its listing in September 2026; however, in the past week, the stock tanked around 4.6%, despite today's gain.

The company is commanding a market cap of Rs 7,461.9 crore as of 9:39 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, on the National Stock Exchange.

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