HEG Advanced Materials Shares Rise 3.5% As Subsidiary Gets Rs 609.5 Crore Incentive Approval

Shares of HEG Advanced Materials Limited climbed around 3.5% in early trade on Wednesday after its wholly owned subsidiary, TACC Limited, received an approval letter for a Rs 609.50 crore incentive under the government's Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS).

At around 10:43 a.m., the stock was trading at Rs 298.15, up 3.1% from its previous close at Rs 289.18 on the NSE, as investors are assessing the benefit of the incentive scheme for the upcoming facility and also assessing the growth potential of the business due to capacity expansion.

HEG Advanced Materials: Details Of Incentive Approval

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In a Press Release dated Nov. 11, HEG announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, TACC Ltd., has received an approval letter for an incentive of Rs 609.5 crore from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for a synthetic graphite anode material project at Sirsoda Industrial Area in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh. The approval is subject to scheme guidelines and prescribed conditions.

The facility, spread across more than 100 acres, will have an initial annual production capacity of 20,000 metric tonnes, with commissioning targeted by June 2027.

TACC plans to scale up the facility to a committed capacity of more than 30,000 metric tonnes per annum by fiscal 2029.

Synthetic graphite anode material is a key component of lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The project aims to strengthen domestic battery material manufacturing and cater to Indian and international markets.

TACC Managing Director and CEO Ankur Khaitan said the incentive would strengthen the company's ability to execute the project at scale, with a focus on timely execution, product quality, and customer collaboration.

“The support under ECMS strengthens our ability to execute at scale. Our Dewas facility is designed to deliver high-performance synthetic graphite anode material that meets the standards of global cell manufacturers. Our focus now is on timely execution, consistent quality and close collaboration with customers to ensure supply reliability. We thank the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for its support,” he said.

HEG Share Price Performance

The stock has gained over 28% in the past month, however, remained down over 52% in 2026 so far.

Currently, it is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 18.28 times, with the market cap of Rs 9,832.95 crore on the NSE.

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