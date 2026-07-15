HDFC Life, ICICI Lombard, HDB Financial, Angel One Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

HDFC Life Insurance Company, HDFC Asset Management Company, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, HDB Financial Services and Angel One will announce their financial results for the first quarter of the current financial year on Tuesday, July 15. The earnings statements will be disclosed through the stock exchanges.

HDFC Life is expected to report net profit at Rs 599 crore and net premium income at Rs 16,630 crore. While, HDFC AMC is expected to report total income at Rs 1,218.5 crore and profit at Rs 740.2 crore.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company is expected to report profit at Rs 799.1 crore. HDB Financial Services is also expected to report net profit at Rs 751.3 crore, net interest income (NII) at Rs 2,454.3 crore and net interest margin (NIM) at 8.17%.

Angel One is expected to report revenue at Rs 1,393 crore, Ebitda at Rs 387.4 crore and profit at Rs 219.8 crore.

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Earnings Today

Union Bank of India, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, HDFC Life Insurance Company, HDFC Asset Management Company, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, HDB Financial Services, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Angel One, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power, Fedbank Financial Services, Raghav Productivity Enhancers, Jana Small Finance Bank, Network18 Media & Investments, Steel Strips Wheels, Oriental Hotels, Onix Solar Energy, Sai Silks Kalamandir, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Lotus Chocolate Company, GTPL Hathway, KSolves India, Artson, Goa Carbon, Agri-Tech (India), Liotech Industries, Key Corporation, Jaipan Industries, Gyan Developers and Builders, Neil Industries, Hemo Organic and Continental Controls.

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