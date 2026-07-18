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HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

HDFC Bank is expected to report net interest income (NII) at Rs 34,256.57 crore, net profit at Rs 19,720 crore, net interest margin (NIM) at 3.32%, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) at 1.15% and provisions at Rs 3,678.30 crore.

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HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
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HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank will announce their financial results for the first quarter of the current financial year on Friday, July 18. The earnings statements will be disclosed through the stock exchanges.

HDFC Bank is expected to report net interest income (NII) at Rs 34,256.57 crore, net profit at Rs 19,720 crore, net interest margin (NIM) at 3.32%, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) at 1.15% and provisions at Rs 3,678.30 crore. ICICI Bank is expected to report net interest income (NII) at Rs 23,812.85 crore, net profit at Rs 13,362 crore, net interest margin (NIM) at 4.18%, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) at 1.45% and provisions at Rs 1,726.96 crore.

Axis Bank is expected to report net interest income (NII) at Rs 15,146 crore, net profit at Rs 7,073.15 crore, net interest margin (NIM) at 3.50%, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) at 1.37%, net non-performing assets (NNPA) at 0.40% and provisions at Rs 2,374 crore.

CompanyNIINIMProfitGNPANNPAProvisions
HDFC BankRs 34,256.57 crore3.32%Rs 19,720 crore1.15%-Rs 3,678.30 crore
ICICI BankRs 23,812.85 crore4.18%Rs 13,362 crore1.45%-Rs 1,726.96 crore
Axis BankRs 15,146 crore3.50%Rs 7,073.15 crore1.37%0.40%Rs 2,374 crore
Kotak Mahindra BankRs 8,001.53 crore4.50%Rs 3,975 crore1.18%-Rs 741.8 crore

Earnings Today

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, IDBI Bank, Yes Bank, J. K. Cement, Punjab and Sind Bank, India Cements, Can Fin Homes, Sangam (India), Rossari Biotech, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Premier Polyfilm, GSM Foils, Ashima, East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing, Ganga Forging and F Mec International Financial Services.

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HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

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