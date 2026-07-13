HCLTech's Q1 Call Marks A Shift From Tariff Worries To AI Optimism

HCLTech's June quarter earnings call reflected more than just another quarterly update, it highlighted a clear shift in management's priorities. Compared with the March quarter, the conversation moved away from near-term macro headwinds such as tariffs and delayed client spending to a far more optimistic narrative centred on artificial intelligence and long-term growth.

The contrast between the two quarters suggests the company is increasingly positioning AI as its primary growth engine, even as it acknowledges the productivity-led disruption the technology may bring.

During the March quarter earnings call, HCLTech management devoted considerable attention to external uncertainties affecting client spending. CEO C. Vijayakumar pointed to tariff-related volatility, delays in procurement decisions and weakness in the telecom sector as key challenges weighing on business momentum.

"Tariff volatility remained a persistent uncertainty," Vijayakumar had said during the last quarter earnings call.

He also flagged "reduction in discretionary spending on telecom" and "delay in procurement decisions" as factors impacting demand across certain verticals.

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The messaging at the time was largely centred on explaining why enterprise technology spending had slowed and how macroeconomic uncertainty was influencing client behaviour.

Q1: AI Becomes The Dominant Theme

The tone changed noticeably in the June quarter.

Rather than focusing on external risks, management spent much of the earnings call discussing AI infrastructure, AI-native services, data centre investments and expanding the company's AI capabilities.

"We began FY27 with a focus to grow our advanced AI-led offerings," Vijayakumar said.

He also outlined a broader ambition for the company, saying HCLTech aims to "become the world's best AI solutions provider."

The company complemented the messaging with operational execution, reporting its highest-ever quarterly bookings, which management described as a strong indicator of sustained enterprise demand.

Perhaps the biggest shift was in how management framed AI itself.

In earlier quarters, AI discussions largely revolved around managing productivity gains and protecting the business from pricing pressure.

In the latest quarter, the narrative evolved towards capturing the opportunity.

"We intend to innovate faster than the market, to stay ahead of the deflationary curve rather than be defined by it," Vijayakumar said.

During the post-results press conference, management acknowledged that AI could create a 2-3% revenue deflation impact through higher productivity. However, it reiterated its fiscal year 2027 constant currency revenue growth guidance of 1-4%, saying stronger business growth would more than offset the AI-related headwind.

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The company also stressed that the "biggest opportunity is not to rent AI but to own it", highlighting its investments in AI infrastructure and data centres. Management said part of the computing capacity would also be consumed internally while expanding its presence in one of the fastest-growing segments of the technology market.

Telecom Concerns Fade Into The Background

Another notable change was the absence of telecom as a major forward-looking concern.

While telecom spending cuts featured prominently during the previous quarter's discussions, management barely highlighted the sector as a key challenge during the Q1 call, suggesting either stabilisation in demand or a greater focus on higher-growth AI opportunities.

The June quarter earnings call marked a noticeable transition in HCLTech's messaging.

Three months ago, management was largely explaining the impact of tariffs, procurement delays and weaker discretionary spending. This quarter, the discussion shifted decisively towards AI infrastructure, AI-native services, data centres and record deal bookings.

The change suggests HCLTech is no longer framing AI primarily as a disruptive force to manage. Instead, management is increasingly positioning it as the company's next major growth engine, signalling a shift from navigating near-term uncertainty to capitalising on long-term structural opportunities.

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