Gujarat Fluoro Gets Rating Upgrade, Target Price Hike From ICICI Securities — Key Triggers Inside

The brokerage likes Gujarat Fluoro's strategic positioning, as the company enjoys a distinct first-mover advantage with the largest battery chemicals portfolio in India. Gujarat Fluoro is capable of addressing 70% of the total value (cost) requirement for LFP batteries, establishing the company as a critical player in the evolving non-Chinese global supply chain.

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ICICI Securities Report

The brokerage firm ICICI Securities has upgraded Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. to a Buy from Add rating with a revised target price of Rs 5,380, valuing the stock at 35 tiomes FY29E earnings per share.

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The brokerage likes Gujarat Fluoro's strategic positioning, as the company enjoys a distinct first-mover advantage with the largest battery chemicals portfolio in India.

Gujarat Fluoro is capable of addressing 70% of the total value (cost) requirement for LFP batteries, establishing the company as a critical player in the evolving non-Chinese global supply chain.

The company benefits immensely from its in-house access to critical HF, alongside its proven expertise in processing fluorine chemistry and managing high-temperature calcination. Having already established pilot-scale capacities, Gujarat Fluoro has spent the past four years navigating a steep learning curve.

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Risks

Upside risks

Gujarat Fluoro EV scaling faster than the brokerage's conservative estimates and meeting management's guidance due to rapid multi-client global validation. Better-thanexpected price realisations and quota allocations in the HFC segment. Continued volume and margin strength across fluoropolymers segments.

Downside risks

Delay or slower-than-anticipated commercial scaling in Gujarat Fluoro EV or margin contraction below our 19% estimate. Weakness in global HFC pricing or a lower-than-expected regulatory volume quota allocation. A cyclical reduction in global fluoropolymer volumes.

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