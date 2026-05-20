Grasim Q4 Results: EBITDA More Than Doubles, Net Loss Narrows 43% — Check Details

Grasim Industries Ltd shares reacted positively to its fourth quarter earnings announced on Wednesday. The company reported an improvement in its standalone Q4FY26 performance on a year‑on‑year basis, with net loss narrowing to Rs 164 crore from a loss of Rs 288 crore a year earlier.

Revenue rose sharply by 31.9% to Rs 11,774 crore compared with Rs 8,926 crore in the same period last year. Operating performance also strengthened, with EBITDA more than doubling to Rs 540 crore from Rs 221 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded to 4.6% from 2.5%.

Grasim Industries Q4FY26 (Standalone, YoY)

Net Loss at Rs 164 crore versus loss of Rs 288 crore

Revenue up 31.9% at Rs 11,774 crore versus Rs 8,926 crore

EBITDA at Rs 540 crore versus Rs 221 crore

EBITDA Margin at 4.6% versus 2.5%

On the other hand, other income declined to Rs 119 crore from Rs 227 crore YoY, while one‑time losses stood at Rs 81.9 crore, lower than the Rs 114 crore reported last year.

The board has recommended a dividend amounting to Rs 10, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The dividend will be paid on fully paid‑up shares and on partly paid‑up shares in proportion to the amount paid up, subject to approval by shareholders at the company's ensuing annual general meeting.

The company also said it will acquire a 26% equity stake in a special purpose vehicle (SPV) set up for a renewable hybrid energy project, with the investment amounting to Rs 30.6 crore. The move is part of its broader push to expand its presence in the renewable energy space.

Get all the latest updates on the earnings here.

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