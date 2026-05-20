Grasim Declares Final Dividend As Q4 Net Loss Narrows — Check Details

Grasim Industries Ltd. has recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The dividend will apply to fully paid-up shares and partly paid-up shares in proportion to their share in the paid-up share capital, subject to approval by shareholders at the company's ensuing annual general meeting.

The company's board has also approved the appointment of M/s Deloitte Haskins & Sells Chartered Accountants LLP as Joint Statutory Auditor for a five-year term. The appointment will commence from the conclusion of the 79th AGM and continue until the conclusion of the 84th AGM, subject to shareholder approval.

Deloitte will replace M/s BSR & Co. LLP, whose second term as Statutory Auditor will end at the 79th AGM. M/s KKC & Associates LLP will continue as Joint Statutory Auditors of the company.

Track Q4 Results Live Updates

Grasim Industries Ltd. Q4 Results

For Q4FY26, Grasim Industries reported a narrowed net loss of Rs 164 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 288 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue rose 31.9% year-on-year to Rs 11,774 crore from Rs 8,926 crore.

The company's operating performance also improved, with Ebitda rising to Rs 540 crore from Rs 221 crore a year earlier. Ebitda margin expanded to 4.6% from 2.5% in the corresponding quarter last year.

Grasim reported a one-time loss of Rs 81.9 crore, lower than the Rs 114 crore loss recorded in the same period last year. Other income declined to Rs 119 crore from Rs 227 crore year-on-year.

Grasim Industries Q4FY26 (YoY)

Net Loss at Rs 164 crore versus loss of Rs 288 crore

Revenue up 31.9% at Rs 11,774 crore versus Rs 8,926 crore

EBITDA at Rs 540 crore versus Rs 221 crore

EBITDA Margin at 4.6% versus 2.5%

ALSO READ: Grasim Q4 Results: EBITDA More Than Doubles, Net Loss Narrows 43% — Check Details

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