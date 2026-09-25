Gold, Silver Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru | Sept 25

Gold and silver prices edged higher on Friday, Sept. 25 as investors weighed tensions in the Middle East against the outlook for US interest rates. Markets considered the possibility of a US-Iran diplomatic breakthrough, even as attacks continued. Domestic gold prices edged lower amid weak global cues and subdued retail demand. A stronger US dollar and rising Treasury yields continued to weigh on precious metals, Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst of Commodities at HDFC Securities told PTI.

A spike in crude oil prices turned into another headwind for the precious metals.

The gold rate in India on Friday is Rs 151,580 per 10 gms while the silver rate in India was Rs 2,34,040 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website. In the international market, spot gold fell 0.1% to $4,271.54 an ounce at 7:50 a.m. in Singapore. Silver was down 0.2% at $63.68 an ounce and on track toend the week almost 4% lower

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Gold Price Today in India

In India, 24k Gold prices in India stood at Rs 1,51,580 per 10 gm on Friday, Sept. 25, while silver stood at Rs 2,34,040 per kg, as per Bullion.co.in. 22K gold, on the other hand, stood at Rs 1,38,948 per 10 gm. 24K gold prices declined nearly 5% in the past month, while remaining up around 33.9% during the past year.

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,51,300 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,51,040 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,51,740 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,51,100 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,51,420 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,52,050 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,38,692; Delhi at Rs 1,38,453; Chennai at Rs 1,39,095; Kolkata at Rs 1,38,508; Bengaluru at Rs 1,38,802; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,39,379 per 10gm.

Silver Price Today

Silver 999 fine price stood at Rs 2,34,040 per kg today, while Silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,16,487 per kg. Silver lost around 2.6% over a month, but remained up around 70.8% during the past year.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,33,620 per kg

Delhi: Rs 2,33,220 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,34,300 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,33,310 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,33,800 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,33,990 per kg

Gold and silver rates are indicative and may differ across jewellers. Buyers should also factor in making charges, GST and other applicable levies when estimating the final cost of jewellery.

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