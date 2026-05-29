Gold, Silver Price Today, May 29: Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and silver rates in India appreciated on Tuesday due to a weak US dollar and optimism over a possible peace agreement between the US and Iran. The prospect of persistent inflation strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve may maintain a tighter monetary policy for an extended period, a negative factor for precious metals such as gold and silver, analysts told PTI.

The gold rate in India on Friday is Rs 1,57,290 per 10 gms while the silver rate in India was Rs 2,69,170 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website.

In the international market, spot gold was 0.3% higher at $4,507.47 an ounce as of 10:47 a.m. in Singapore. Silver rose 0.4% to $75.96, reported Bloomberg.

Gold Price Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,57,120 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,56,910. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,56,840 according to Bullions website.

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,57,570 while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,57,360 and Rs 1,57,240 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Silver Price Today

Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. The current silver rate in Mumbai is Rs 2,68,780 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,68,320 per kg, according to Bullions website

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,69,570 and Rs 2,69,210 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,69,000 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs 2,68,430.

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