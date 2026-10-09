Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On October 9

Gold Price Today in India

Gold prices in India stood at Rs 1,49,910 per 10 gm, while silver was at Rs 2,21,470 per kg on Friday, Oct. 9, at around 6:35 a.m.

22K gold was at Rs 1,37,418 per 10 gm while silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,04,860 per kg, as per Bullion.co.in.

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On Thursday, Oct. 8, MCX gold futures expiring Dec. 4 inched up marginally and settled at Rs 1,49,610, though below the Rs 1,50,000 mark. Higher treasury yields in the US and a firm US dollar continue to weigh on the yellow metal.

MCX silver futures with Dec. expiry, however, declined sharply during the previous session and finally closed at Rs 2,21,233 per kg.

COMEX gold, however, rose today in the early session to $4,200 per ounce, gaining around 1.04%, while the COMEX silver gained 1.6% to trade at $60.375 per ounce at around 02:14 a.m. GMT.

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City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,49,640 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,49,380 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,50,070 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,49,440 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,49,760 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,49,880 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,37,170; Delhi price stood at Rs 1,36,932; Chennai at Rs 1,37,564; Kolkata at Rs 1,36,987; Bengaluru at Rs 1,37,280; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,37,390 per 10gm.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are silver 999 fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,21,070 per kg

Delhi: Rs 2,20,690 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,21,710 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,20,780 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,21,240 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,21,420 per kg

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