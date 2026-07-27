Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On July 27

Gold Rate Today: Gold price, as per Bullion.co.in, stood at Rs 1,43,780 per 10 grams while silver price stood at Rs 2,22,870 per kg on Monday, July 27, around 6:30 am.

Gold Price Today in India

In India, the price of 24K gold stood at Rs 1,43,780 per 10gm, while 22K gold was at Rs 1,31,798 per 10gm. Over a month, the price of 24K gold declined marginally by 0.55%; however, it gained over 46% in the past year.

Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices on Monday, while Delhi reported the lowest amongst the top cities across India.

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City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,43,510 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,43,270 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,43,930 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,43,320 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,43,630 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,43,740 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,31,551, in Delhi it was at Rs 1,31,392, Chennai price was at Rs 1,31,936, Kolkata at Rs 1,31,377, Bengaluru at Rs 1,31,661, and Hyderabad at Rs 1,31,762 per 10gm.

Silver Price Today

In India, Silver 999 Fine stood at Rs 2,22,870 per kg on Monday, while Silver 925 Sterling was at Rs 2,06,155 per kg. This precious metal also declined marginally during the past month by 0.18%; however, it gained over 96% in the past year.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,22,460 per kg

Delhi: Rs 2,22,080 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,23,110 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,22,170 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,22,640 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,22,820 per kg

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