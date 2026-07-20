Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru on July 20

Gold Rate Today: Gold and silver prices in India inched up on Monday, 20 July, 2026. According to Bullions.co.in, the average price for 24K gold was Rs 1,41,630 per 10 grams in India, while silver 999 fine was at Rs 2,16,880 per kg at 6:15 am.

Gold Price Today in India

At the India level, 24K gold was at Rs 1,41,630 per 10gm and 22K gold at Rs 1,29,828 per 10gm. 24K gold jumped over 43.86% over a year.

Amongst the major Indian cities, Chennai reported the highest gold prices, closely followed by two other South Indian cities - Hyderabad and Bengaluru. For silver as well, Chennai was leading with the highest prices while Hyderabad and Bengaluru were next in line.

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City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,41,370 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,41,130 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,41,780 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,40,180 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,41,480 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,41,590 per 10gm

For 22K gold, Mumbai was at Rs 129,589, Delhi at Rs 129,369, Chennai at Rs 129,965, Kolkata at Rs 129,415, Bengaluru at Rs 1,29,690, and Hyderabad at Rs 129,791 per 10gm.

Silver Price Today

Silver 999 fine was at Rs 2,16,880 per kg at the India level. Silver 925 sterling was at Rs 200,614 per kg. In the previous year, Silver 999 fine prices surged 91.66%. It was at Rs 113,160.00 per kg on 20 July, 2025.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,16,490 per kg

Delhi: Rs 2,16,110 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,17,110 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,16,200 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,16,660 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,16,830 per kg

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