A 'Compelling Entry Point': UBS, Bernstein See Macro Turnaround Driving Next Upside For Indian Equities

Global financial heavyweights are signaling renewed confidence in Indian equities, with both UBS and Bernstein highlighting a compelling entry point for investors. Citing an improving macroeconomic backdrop, stabilizing foreign flows, and favorable valuations, both brokerages anticipate a strong runway for growth in the Indian market.

UBS Upgrades India: A "Compelling Entry Point"

Leading the charge is UBS, which has officially upgraded the Indian market to an "Attractive" rating. According to Hartmut Issel, Head of Equities and Macro Strategy at UBS Wealth Management, clear catalysts for a turnaround are emerging, creating a highly compelling entry point for investors.

UBS expects the country's macroeconomic backdrop to improve significantly, driving a broader economic acceleration over the next few quarters. This macro resilience is projected to translate into solid double-digit corporate earnings growth over the next two years.

The brokerage is already seeing early signs of this turnaround in the banking sector, where loan growth is beginning to pick up momentum. On the technology front, UBS offered a nuanced view: while the IT services sector may face slower growth in the near term due to AI-driven disruptions, Indian IT is positioned to become a key long-term player as global demand for AI solutions and legacy system integration rises.

Overall, UBS believes India's long-term growth drivers remain firmly intact, rendering current Nifty valuations highly attractive.

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Bernstein Sees 8-9% Upside, Predicts Shift to Large Caps

Echoing the positive sentiment, Bernstein has projected a further 8% to 9% upside for the Indian market. The firm noted that the recent market rebound has been heavily fueled by domestic liquidity. However, this dynamic-coupled with significant Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) outflows-has disproportionately penalized large-cap stocks.

As a result, a massive valuation gap has opened up. Bernstein expects market leadership to broaden out and shift away from Small and Mid-caps (SMIDs) back toward large caps. With SMID valuations currently hovering near all-time highs, large caps look remarkably attractive. This rotation is expected to accelerate as foreign flows stabilize and the valuation gap narrows.

Despite the recent market recovery, Bernstein pointed out that current Nifty implied growth expectations sit at roughly 10.5%-only modestly above March 2026 levels. Furthermore, broader earnings growth expectations currently remain below the peaks seen in prior cycles, leaving room for positive surprises.

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Sector Strategy: IT and Healthcare Lead the Pack

When it comes to sectoral bets, Bernstein is highly selective. The brokerage has named IT and Healthcare as its top structural preferences.

When comparing near-term earnings expectations against long-term pricing, Bernstein highlighted that Telecom, Healthcare, IT, and Power stand out as the most favorably positioned sectors. Additionally, following recent market corrections, Metals and Autos have re-entered attractive territory.

On the flip side, Bernstein advises a neutral-to-cautious approach in other pockets of the market. Cement and Industrials are currently viewed as trading close to their fair value. Meanwhile, Consumer Staples remain firmly in the "expensive" zone, suggesting limited upside potential at current valuations.

The Bottom Line

The synchronized optimism from both UBS and Bernstein underscores a shifting tide on Wall Street regarding Indian equities. With domestic liquidity remaining robust, a potential return of foreign capital could trigger the large-cap rally Bernstein anticipates, while the broader macro turnaround highlighted by UBS sets the stage for sustained double-digit earnings growth. For investors, the message from both brokerages is clear: India's structural growth story is alive and well.

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