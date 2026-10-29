Five Stocks To Buy Today October 29: SBI Life Insurance, Escorts Kubota, HBL Engineering, And More

Analysts have identified four counters that could offer favourable trading opportunities based on their prevailing chart structures and price action.

Escorts Kubota, SBI Life Insurance Company, Ajmera Realty & Infra India and HBL Engineering feature among the stocks recommended for purchase. The suggested strategies include clearly defined entry ranges, stop-loss levels and prospective price targets to help traders manage downside risks while positioning themselves for potential appreciation.



Escorts Kubota Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,706.00)

Jigar Shantilal Patel, Senior Manager, Equity Technical Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, has recommended buying Escorts Kubota within an entry range of Rs 2,710 to Rs 2,660. He has prescribed a stop-loss at Rs 2,580 and established a target price of Rs 2,885.

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SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,666.70)

Patel has also recommended buying SBI Life Insurance Company within the range of Rs 1,675 to Rs 1,655. The analyst has advised investors to maintain a stop-loss at Rs 1,600, while the prospective target has been positioned at Rs 1,775.

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd. (CMP: 133.50)

Deven Mehata, Manager, Technical and Derivatives Analyst at IDBI Capital Market and Securities Ltd., has recommended buying Ajmera Realty & Infra India at Rs 133.80. He has suggested maintaining a stop-loss at Rs 128 and has established a target price of Rs 144.

HBL Engineering Ltd. (CMP: Rs 810.00)

Mehata has additionally recommended buying HBL Engineering at Rs 810. The stock has been assigned a target price of Rs 880, while the suggested stop-loss has been placed at Rs 775.

Investors should carefully observe the prescribed stop-loss levels while undertaking these transactions. Technical recommendations are based on prevailing price patterns and momentum indicators, and their performance may be influenced by broader market conditions, sectoral developments and unexpected volatility.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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