Five Stocks To Buy Today, October 8: Syrma SGS, Go Digit, Bank of Maharashtra, And More

Investors looking for stock-specific opportunities on Thursday, October 8, have five counters on market expert's radar. The recommendations span insurance, electronics manufacturing, banking and travel technology, with potential upside ranging from about 8% to nearly 25% based on the CMPs and targets provided.

Top picks include Go Digit General Insurance Ltd., Syrma SGS Technology Ltd., Kross Ltd., Bank of Maharashtra Ltd., and Tbo Tek Ltd. Here are five stocks to buy today.

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd. (CMP: Rs 263.70)

VLA Ambala, SEBI RA and Founder of SMT Stock Market, recommends buying Go Digit General Insurance around Rs 260-255. She has set targets of Rs 285 and Rs 300, while suggesting a stop loss at Rs 235. From the CMP of Rs 263.70, the first target implies a potential upside of 8.1%, while the higher target indicates an upside of 13.8%.

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Syrma SGS Technology Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,750)

Deven Mehata, Manager, Technical & Derivatives Analyst at IDBI Capital Market and Securities Ltd., recommends buying Syrma SGS Technology at Rs 1,750 with a target of Rs 1,890 and stop loss at Rs 1,680. The target suggests a potential upside of 8% from the CMP. The stock closed at around Rs 1,747 on October 7, according to available market data.

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Kross Ltd. (CMP: Rs 263.60)

Mehata also recommends buying Kross at Rs 263.90. He has placed the stop loss at Rs 253 and target at Rs 285. Based on the given CMP of Rs 263.60, the target offers a potential upside of 8.1%.

Bank of Maharashtra Ltd. (CMP: Rs 84.10)

Market expert Sachin Janardan Sarvade recommends buying Bank of Maharashtra in the Rs 82-84 range, with a stop loss at Rs 74 and target of Rs 105. The target translates into a potential upside of 24.9% from the CMP, the highest among the five recommendations.

Tbo Tek Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,700)

Sarvade recommends buying TBO Tek between Rs 1,670 and Rs 1,705. He has set a stop loss at Rs 1,599 and target of Rs 1,919. At the given CMP of Rs 1,700, the target implies a potential upside of 12.9%.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision

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