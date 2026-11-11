Five Stocks To Buy Today, November 11: Gland Pharma, Sansera Engineering, Union Bank, And More

Market experts have recommended five stocks for investors and traders to track today. Based on their respective target prices, the counters offer potential upsides ranging from about 5% to nearly 35%. Top picks include Gland Pharma Ltd., Sansera Engineering Ltd., Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Union Bank of India Ltd. and Ashok Leyland Ltd.

Gland Pharma Ltd. (CMP: Rs 3,285)

Market expert Sachin Janardan Sarvade recommends buying Gland Pharma in the Rs 3,230-3,303 range. He has set a target price of Rs 4,415 and advised maintaining a stop loss at Rs 2,749. The target implies a potential upside of 34.4% from the current market price.

Sansera Engineering Ltd. (CMP: Rs 4,650)

Sarvade has also recommended buying Sansera Engineering between Rs 4,555 and Rs 4,654. The expert has placed the stop loss at Rs 3,849 and the target at Rs 6,265, indicating a potential upside of 34.7%.

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Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,385)

Ajit Mishra, senior vice-president of research at Religare Broking, recommends buying Dr Reddy's Laboratories at the current market price. He has set a target of Rs 1,460 and a stop loss at Rs 1,345. The stock offers a potential upside of 5.4%.

Union Bank of India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 197)

Mishra recommends buying Union Bank of India at Rs 197, with a target of Rs 210 and a stop loss at Rs 190. The target reflects a potential upside of 6.6%.

Ashok Leyland Ltd. (CMP: Rs 174.86)

VLA Ambala, SEBI-registered research analyst and founder of SMT Stock Market, recommends buying Ashok Leyland around Rs 165. She has set targets of Rs 185 and Rs 200, with a stop loss at Rs 155. From the CMP, the targets indicate potential upsides of 5.8% and 14.4%, respectively.

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