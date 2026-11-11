Stock Market Today: All You Need To Before Know Going Into Trade On November 11

Good Morning!

Gift Nifty Check

The Indian equity indices are likely to have a muted start on Wednesday, with Gift Nifty trading little changed around 25,322 around two hours ahead of the opening bell.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Commodity Check

Crude oil prices traded slightly higher on Wednesday, after briefly falling below $90 per barrel levels in the previous sessions as technical factors and expectations of further de-escalation in the Iran war drove selloff.

Brent Crude was up 0.87% at $92.28 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate traded 0.66% higher at $86.62 per barrel as of 6:50 a.m. IST.

Asian Markets Check

Asian markets were trading mixed on Wednesday after Wall Street ended lower overnight, as stronger-than-expected US inflation data raised expectations of another Federal Reserve rate hike in December.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.22%, while the broader Topix gained 0.52%. South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.48%, while Australia's ASX 200 edged up 0.04%.

Wall Street Recap

US stock indices declined on Tuesday, Nov 10, after hotter-than-expected Oct inflation data heightened fears that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates yet again in December. Additionally, fresh commentary from Fed Governor Christopher Waller signaled that a rate hike was likely and also did not rule out a larger increase.

The indices settled in the red with S&P 500 down 0.38% at 7,520.93, Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.30% at 52,231.89, and Nasdaq Composite down 0.74% at 25,065.87.

Indian Stock Market Recap

The Nifty closed in green, rising 0.23%, with SBI and Trent leading the gains, advancing 2.5% and 2%, respectively. Broader market indices remained mixed, with the Nifty Midcap 150 closing higher for the second consecutive session, up 0.3%. Sensex closed 0.31% or 107 points higher at 81,106.65 points.

Earnings In Focus

Cupid Ltd

DCX Systems Ltd

EIH Associated Hotels Ltd

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd

Hindustan Copper Ltd

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd

National Fertilizers Ltd

Power Mech Projects Ltd

Tata Power Company Ltd

Triveni Turbine Ltd

Earnings

Kalyan Jewellers Q2FY27 (Consolidated, YoY)

Net profit up 63.9% at Rs 427 crore vs Rs 261 crore

Revenue up 31.4% at Rs 10,323 crore vs Rs 7,856 crore

EBITDA up 29.7% at Rs 644 crore vs Rs 497 crore

EBITDA margin at 6.2% vs 6.3%

Saw one-time gain of Rs 73.5 crore in Q2

Ongoing festive quarter has started off very well, especially during Navratri and Dhanteras

Upbeat about the wedding season and look forward to ending the quarter on a strong note

Avanti Feeds Q2FY27 (Consolidated, YoY)

Net profit down 55% at Rs 69 crore vs Rs 153 crore

Revenue up 8.9% at Rs 1,753 crore vs Rs 1,609 crore

EBITDA down 59.7% at Rs 78 crore vs Rs 194 crore

EBITDA margin at 4.45% vs 12.04%

Saw one-time loss of Rs 17 crore in Q2

Matrimony.com Q2FY27 (Consolidated, YoY)

Net profit at Rs 20.7 crore vs Rs 7.8 crore

Revenue up 17.6% at Rs 135 crore vs Rs 115 crore

EBITDA at Rs 30.1 crore vs Rs 12.1 crore

EBITDA margin at 22.4% vs 10.6%

To acquire additional 50% stake in Astro-Vision Futuretech for Rs 8 crore

HIRECT Q2FY27 (Consolidated, YoY)

Net profit down 53.7% at Rs 6.8 crore vs Rs 14.7 crore

Revenue up 39% at Rs 316 crore vs Rs 227 crore

EBITDA down 47.5% at Rs 13.6 crore vs Rs 25.9 crore

EBITDA margin at 4.3% vs 11.4%

To issue corporate guarantee of up to 2 million euros to arm Elventive France

Cochin Shipyard Q2FY27 (Consolidated, YoY)

Net profit down 50% at Rs 53.8 crore vs Rs 107.5 crore

Revenue up 11.7% at Rs 1,249 crore vs Rs 1,119 crore

EBITDA down 30.8% at Rs 50.95 crore vs Rs 73.66 crore

EBITDA margin at 4.1% vs 6.6% YoY

To pay interim dividend of Rs 3/share for FY27

MRF Q2FY27 (Standalone, YoY)

Net profit down 27.8% at Rs 369 crore vs Rs 512 crore

Revenue up 17.6% at Rs 8,524 crore vs Rs 7,250 crore

EBITDA down 16.3% at Rs 913 crore vs Rs 1,090 crore

EBITDA margin at 10.7% vs 15%

To pay interim dividend of Rs 3/share for FY27

Whirlpool Of India Q2FY27 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 13.7% at Rs 1,873 crore vs Rs 1,647 crore

Net profit down 39% at Rs 25 crore vs Rs 41 crore

EBITDA down 32.1% at Rs 39.5 crore vs Rs 58.2 crore

EBITDA margin at 2.1% vs 3.5%

Company had one-time gain of Rs 10 crore in Q2FY26

Olectra Greentech Q2FY27 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 4.6% at Rs 687 crore vs Rs 657 crore

Net profit up 6% at Rs 53 crore vs Rs 50 crore

EBITDA up 2.2% at Rs 92 crore vs Rs 90 crore

EBITDA margin at 13.4% vs 13.7%

Stocks In News

IIFL Finance

Approves Rs 6,414 crore preferential fundraise, led by Blackstone, at Rs 602/share – 4% discount to CMP

Blackstone-affiliated Ingot SG Pte to infuse Rs 5,000 crore

Anchorage Capital Schemes to infuse Rs 150 crore

Promoter Nirmal Jain to infuse Rs 903 crore

Promoter Venkataraman Rajamani to infuse Rs 271 crore

Promoter Ardent Impex to infuse Rs 90 crore

Blackstone and Anchorage will subscribe through compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS), while promoters will invest through warrants

Blackstone will acquire a 15.57% fully diluted stake, becoming a significant minority shareholder

Globus Spirits

Canteen Stores Department (CSD) has approved the introduction of DŌAAB India Craft Whisky – Single Malt into its inventory. This approval allows DŌAAB to access all CSD outlets nationwide.

IRB Infra

Gross toll revenue up 26% at Rs 836 crore YoY in October 2026

Bajaj Finance

To issue warrants worth Rs 5,800 crore to promoter Bajaj Finserv

To issue 5.74 crore warrants at Rs 1,010/warrant – 5% discount to CMP

Corporate Announcements

Tata Motors CV

Shareholding increased to 96.25% in Iveco Group. With shareholding exceeding 95%, it will initiate a Dutch legal squeeze-out for the remaining outstanding shares

Trading in Iveco Group N.V. shares will be suspended by Borsa Italiana

The squeeze-out will proceed without a prior demerger and share sale

Gokaldas Exports

A client has filed for bankruptcy

Company has receivables of $4.11 million

Sula Vineyards

Received a GST demand of Rs 1.7 crore

GPT Infraprojects

Declared L1 bidder for Rs 104 crore North Eastern Railway order

Order for supply of Electronic Interlocking (EI) system

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels

Launches 42-room hotel in Mathura

Artson

Won an order worth Rs 16 crore from Tata Steel to supply two dome and reformer shells

HLE Glasscoat

Won an order worth $42-48 million from an international entity operating in the energy storage sector in North America

Bondada Engineering

Incorporates UAE-based wholly owned subsidiary for its international expansion plans

It will focus on renewable energy, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), telecom, energy and power infrastructure, along with other related business opportunities

MRF

Company says steep increase in prices of raw materials due to global uncertainties adversely affected profitability

Price increase and cost-saving measures by the company helped mitigate cost pressures

Anticipates continued disruptions and volatility in commodity markets

Raw material and logistics costs are expected to remain elevated

Will continue to take measured steps to address these challenges

Monarch Networth

First fundraise of MNCL Compounder Fund completed

Jyothy Labs

Raises buyback price to Rs 240/share from Rs 215/share

Cuts buyback shares to 61.2 lakh from 68.4 lakh

BHEL

Telangana tax body drops demand of Rs 207 crore

Bank Of Baroda

1-month MCLR increased to 8% from 7.95%

3-month MCLR raised to 8.50% from 8.30%

6-month MCLR increased to 8.70% from 8.50%

1-year MCLR raised to 8.85% from 8.75%

Veegaland Developers

Board approved the appointment of Dr. George Sleeba as Additional Director and Whole-time Director for a term from November 10, 2026 to November 9, 2029

Jyothy Labs

Buyback committee approved an increase in the buyback price from Rs 215 to Rs 240 per equity share

Whirlpool Of India

Implemented price hike of nearly 5% from November 1

Star Health

IRDAI approves acquisition of shares of the company by schemes of HDFC Mutual Fund

IRDAI approves HDFC MF buying up to 9.99% stake

EPACK Prefab Tech

Rahul Agarwal ceases to be CFO

Had resigned earlier on July 15 due to personal reasons

Ashoka Buildcon

Gets LoA worth Rs 866 crore for NHAI project

On Bloomberg

India's NSE Plans Expansion Of AI Computing Capacity

National Stock Exchange of India plans to scale its artificial intelligence computing capacity to as much as 224 GPUs, with more than 80 GPUs planned during the quarter, to support growing AI workloads.

Source: RBI

Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank

RBI extends supersession of the bank's Board of Directors by one year with effect from November 24, 2025

Board was originally superseded by RBI on November 24, 2023, citing material concerns over poor governance standards

Supersession period was extended in November 2024 and has now been further extended for another year

FYI On PTI

HSBC upgrades Indian equities to 'overweight', cuts China to 'neutral'

Corporate Actions – November 11

Jyothy Labs Limited - Buyback

Bulk/Block Deals

Aarti Drugs Limited

Microcurves Trading Private Limited bought 1.32 lakh shares at Rs 500.23/share

QE Securities LLP sold 5,143 shares at Rs 502.28/share

Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited bought 1,909 shares at Rs 500.07/share

HRTI Private Limited bought 40,203 shares at Rs 495.08/share

Alphagrep Securities Private Limited bought 190 shares at Rs 499.83/share

Chemplast Sanmar Limited

Alphagrep Securities Private Limited bought 1,600 shares at Rs 238.84/share

Cohance Lifesciences Limited

JASUB Property Holdings LLP bought 30 lakh shares at Rs 430/share

Jasti Family Trust sold 30 lakh shares at Rs 430/share

Data Patterns (India) Limited

Graviton Research Capital LLP bought 788 shares at Rs 3,943.90/share

KPI Green Energy Limited

Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited bought 237 shares at Rs 344.75/share

QE Securities LLP bought 18,686 shares at Rs 342.70/share

IMC India Securities Private Limited bought 1.86 lakh shares at Rs 345.22/share

M K Sons Fine Jewels Limited

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE sold 3.04 lakh shares at Rs 153.51/share

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited

Unity Associates sold 5 lakh shares at Rs 364.15/share

Technocraft Ventures Limited

Acme Capital Market Limited bought 52,737 shares at Rs 512.22/share

Richa Gupta bought 2.12 lakh shares at Rs 513.05/share

V2 Retail Limited

Mansi Share and Stock Broking Private Limited sold 13.94 lakh shares at Rs 169.65/share

Insider Trades

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

Riddhi Portfolio Private Limited, Promoter Group, bought 50,000 shares

Globus Spirits Ltd

Rambagh Palace Hotels Private Limited, Promoter Group, bought 60,600 shares

Vinati Organics Ltd

Suchir Choksi, Promoter and Director, bought 19,527 shares

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd

Ashish Subhash Dandekar, Promoter and Director, pledged 84,00,000 shares

Trading Tweaks

Price band change from 20% to 10%

Transworld Shipping Lines Limited

Securities Shortlisted In Short-Term ASM Framework Stage

Entero Healthcare Solutions Limited

MM Forgings Limited

Ramky Infrastructure Limited

Sahajanand Medical Technologies Limited

Symbiotec Pharmalab Limited

Securities To Be Excluded From ASM Framework

Acutaas Chemicals Limited

Ather Energy Limited

Fascinate Textiles Limited

Hero Motors Limited

Hubtown Limited

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Limited

F&O Cues

Nifty November futures flat at 25,028.00 at a discount of 16 points

Nifty options – November 17 expiry: Maximum call open interest at 26,000 and maximum put open interest at 23,000

Securities Under Ban

KAYNES TECH



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