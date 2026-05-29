Five Stocks To Buy: Premier Energies, Tata Elxsi, IndiGo And More | May 29, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on renewable energy, heavy engineering, aviation, technology services, and railway mobility.

Top picks include solar ecosystem player Premier Energies, engineering giant Siemens, Interglobe Aviation, Tata Elxsi, and railway mobility major Titagarh Rail Systems.

Premier Energies

Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & HOR at Globe Capital, highlights momentum in the renewable energy sector. He recommended a buy on Premier Energies at the current market price of Rs 1,053 for an upside target of Rs 1,125, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 1,015.

Siemens

Gaurav Sharma of Globe Capital also sees positive price action in the heavy engineering major. He recommended entering Siemens at the current market price of Rs 3,897 for a target of Rs 4,100, while protecting the position with a stop loss at Rs 3,720.

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo)

VLA Ambala, SEBI RA & Founder at SMT Stock Market, identified a mid-term swing trading opportunity in the aviation sector. She recommended buying InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) in the range of Rs 4,400 to Rs 4,430 for a one-week target of Rs 4,600 and extended targets of Rs 4,850, Rs 5,300, and Rs 6,000, suggesting a stop loss at Rs 4,000 to manage downside risk.

Tata Elxsi

VLA Ambala of SMT Stock Market also highlighted technical strength in the technology services space with a buy call on Tata Elxsi. She recommended an entry in the range of Rs 4,200 to Rs 4,350 for upside targets of Rs 4,650, Rs 5,000, Rs 5,500, and Rs 6,000, advising traders to keep a strict stop loss at Rs 4,000.

Titagarh Rail Systems

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive VP & Head Equity Research (Technical & Derivatives) at Kotak Securities, sees strong momentum in the railway mobility sector. He recommended a buy on Titagarh Rail Systems at the current market price of Rs 845 for upside targets of Rs 865 and Rs 880, advising traders to protect the position with a stop loss at Rs 830.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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