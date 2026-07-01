Five Stocks To Buy: Nykaa, Ola Electric, Ather Energy And More | July 1, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on sectors such as consumer discretionary, EV, medical devices and ammunition manufacturing sector.

Top picks for Wednesday, July 1 include Nykaa, Ola Electric Mobility, Ather Energy, Poly Medicure and Solar Industries India.



Nykaa

Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research at Religare Broking sees positive price action in the comsumer discretionary space. He recommended a buy on Nykaa's parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures shares for a target of Rs 330, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 300.

Ola Electric

Amit Goel, CMT, SEBI registered research analyst, partner and co-founder at BlueOak Wealth identified a buying opportunity in the EV sector. He recommended entering Ola Electric for an upside target of Rs 47.50 while protecting the position with a stop loss at Rs 40.

Ather Energy

Amit Goel of BlueOak Wealth sees technical strength in the EV segment. He recommended a buy on Ather Energy for an upside target of Rs 1,260, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 1,060.

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Poly Medicure

Deven Mehata, Manager, Technical & Derivatives Analyst, IDBI Capital Market and Securities Ltd highlighted buying opportunity for medical devices space. He recommended a buy on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,845 , suggesting a stop loss at Rs 1,615 to manage downside risk.

Solar Industries India

Amit Goel of BlueOak Wealth also highlighted momentum in the ammunition manufacturing space with a buy call on Solar Industries India. He recommended the stock for an upside target of Rs 20,850, advising traders to keep a strict stop loss at Rs 17,300 .

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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