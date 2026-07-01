Stocks To Watch Today: Bank Of Maharashtra, NTPC Green, Axis Bank, RailTel

Shares of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd., Bank Of Maharashtra, RailTel Corporation of India, and DCM Shriram will grab investor's attention on Wednesday.

Here are some of the key corporate announcements that came after Tuesday's market hours:

Stocks In News

NTPC Green Energy: Subsidiary Ayana Renewable Power won 193 MW wind project in MPPMCL auction at tariff of Rs 4.17/unit, strengthening renewable energy portfolio.

Max Healthcare: Acquired 100% voting rights and 50.22% economic interest in Yerawada Properties Pvt Ltd, making it a subsidiary, as part of its plan to develop a 450-bed super speciality hospital in Pune.

Bank of Maharashtra: Company to consider raising Equity Capital aggregate up to Rs 7,500 crore through various modes.

Muthoot Microfin: Issue of Non-Convertible Debentures aggregating up to Rs 3,000 crore by way of private placement and Rs 1,000 crore through Public Issue during the Financial Year 2026-27.

Rane (Madras): Company entered into an agreement with Hindustan Composites Limited (HCL) to acquire the Friction Business for enterprise value of Rs 370 crore.

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RailTel Corporation of India: Received order from Mahanadi Coalfields for establishment of MPLS VPN Network for MCL on a Rental Basis for a Period of 60 Months, size of Rs 107.60 crore.

PFC: Transferred Kakinada I Transmission Ltd SPV to Power Grid Corporation for Rs 20.51 crore for the Kakinada green hydrogen/ammonia transmission project.

Newgen Software Technologies: Received and accepted Letter of Award for Retail Loan Origination Solution. The aggregate value of the Award is USD 1,710,000.

DCM Shriram: Company approved entering into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% equity share capital of four companies engaged in producing and selling industrial salt.

H.G. Infra Engineering: Executed SPA and acquired 100% stake in WR ER Part C Power Transmission Ltd (SPV) from REC Power Development, for implementation of the awarded power transmission project.

Axis Bank: Allotted USD 500 million 6.875% Additional Tier 1 Notes and USD 300 million 5.348% Senior Notes under its USD 5 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme.

IPO Listing

Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd.

Advit Jewels Ltd.

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