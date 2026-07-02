Five Stocks To Buy: Maruti Suzuki, Adani Power, Suzlon Energy And More | July 2, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on sectors such as auto, banking, power, real estate, and renewable energy.

Top picks for Thursday, July 2 include India's leading passenger vehicle manufacturer Maruti Suzuki, thermal power producer Adani Power, real estate player DLF, renewable energy firm Suzlon and private lender ICICI Bank.

Maruti Suzuki

Gaurav Sharma, Associate Vice President and Head of Research at Globe Capital, sees positive price action in the automobile space. He recommended a buy on Maruti Suzuki for a target of Rs 15,250, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 14,000.

Adani Power

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive VP and Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities, identified a buying opportunity in the power sector. He recommended entering Adani Power for an upside target of Rs 238, while protecting the position with a stop loss at Rs 222.

ALSO READ: TVS Motor, M&M Or Maruti Suzuki? Brokerages Weigh In On Top Picks After June Auto Sales Data

Suzlon Energy

VLA Ambala, SEBI registered research analyst and Founder, SMT Stock Market, sees technical strength in the renewable energy space. She recommended a buy on Suzlon for a target of Rs 65 and Rs 70 suggesting a stop loss at Rs 53 to manage downside risk.

DLF

Gaurav Sharma of Globe Capital also highlighted momentum in the real estate segment with a buy call on DLF. He recommended an entry for an upside target of Rs 680, advising traders to keep a stop loss at Rs 625.

ICICI Bank

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities also sees strong technical momentum in the banking sector. He recommended a buy on ICICI Bank for an upside target of Rs 1,420. Traders are advised to protect the position with a stop loss at Rs 1,350.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

ALSO READ: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI Among Motilal Oswal's Top Picks Ahead of Q1 Results — Check Target Prices

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.