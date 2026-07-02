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Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | July 2, 2026

Technical analyst Kush Bohra shares his top picks for the day.

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Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | July 2, 2026
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Technical analyst Kush Bohra has shared his latest high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session. His picks span across the private banking, auto components, and jewellery sectors, highlighting Karur Vysya Bank, Jamna Auto Industries, and Shringar House of Mangalsutra.

Here are the specific trading strategies and technical levels:

Karur Vysya Bank
Bohra is positive on the private sector lender, citing a constructive technical setup and potential for further upside in the near term.

  • ​Target 1: Rs 310
  • ​Target 2: Rs 320
  • ​Stop Loss: Rs 292

Jamna Auto Industries
In the auto components space, Jamna Auto has emerged as a preferred pick. Bohra expects the stock to extend gains on the back of improving price momentum.

  • ​Target 1: Rs 138
  • ​Target 2: Rs 142
  • ​Stop Loss: Rs 132

Shringar House of Mangalsutra
Bohra has also identified a bullish setup in Shringar House of Mangalsutra. The stock is positioned for a short-term move higher as buying interest remains strong.

  • ​Target: Rs 234
  • ​Stop Loss: Rs 220

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by investment advisers on NDTV Profit are their own and do not reflect the position of the organization. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with a certified financial adviser before making any investment decisions

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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