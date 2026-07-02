HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI Among Motilal Oswal's Top Picks Ahead of Q1 Results — Check Target Prices

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Banking sector may post healthy earnings growth in the June quarter, supported by robust credit growth and stable asset quality, though margin trends are expected to remain mixed, according to Motilal Oswal's Q1FY27 results preview.

The brokerage expects systemic credit growth, which stood at 17.7% YoY as of mid-June 2026, to continue supporting business momentum across lenders. However, deposit mobilisation remains a key challenge, with industry-wide deposit growth of around 12% lagging loan growth and keeping competition for deposits intense.

For the banking universe under its coverage, Motilal Oswal expects net interest income (NII) to rise 10.9% YoY in the June quarter, while aggregate profit after tax (PAT) is seen growing 9.6% YoY.

Private banks are projected to report PAT growth of 10.1% YoY, while PSU banks are expected to post a 9% increase.

Despite margin pressures, asset quality trends remain encouraging. Stress in unsecured retail loans and microfinance portfolios continues to ease, while most banks have indicated a stable credit environment. Motilal Oswal expects credit costs for large private banks to remain contained, with PSU banks likely to continue benefiting from benign asset-quality trends.

The brokerage's preferred picks in the sector remain State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and AU Small Finance Bank.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal Banks Q1 Results Preview.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: IT Sector Q1 Results Preview: How Will TCS, Infosys, Wipro And Other IT Peers Perform Amid AI, Macro Headwinds?

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.