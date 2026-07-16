Five Stocks To Buy: Groww, Dalmia Bharat, Triveni Turbine And More | July 16, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, fintech, industrial manufacturing, metals, cement, and chemicals.

Top picks for Thursday, July 16 include Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), Dalmia Bharat, Triveni Turbine, Lloyds Metals And Energy, and Aarti Industries.

Groww

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager- Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, sees positive price action in the fintech space. He recommended a buy on Billionbrains Garage Ventures at Rs 215 for a target of Rs 228, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 207. Groww shares closed at Rs 216.33 apiece after Wednesday's trading session.

Dalmia Bharat

Nilesh Jain, Head AVP- Technical & Derivatives Research,(Equity Research) at Centrum Broking Ltd, identified a buying opportunity in the cement sector. He recommended entering Dalmia Bharat for an upside target of Rs 1,800, while protecting the position with a stop loss at Rs 1,790. Dalmia Bharat shares closed at Rs 1,824.7 apiece after Wednesday's trading session.

Triveni Turbine

Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP and Head of Research at Globe Capital, sees technical strength in the industrial manufacturing sector. He recommended a buy on Triveni Turbine for a target of Rs 685, suggesting a stop loss at Rs 620 to manage downside risk. Triveni Turbine shares closed at Rs 639.25 apiece after Wednesday's trading session.

Lloyds Metals And Energy

Gaurav Sharma of Globe Capital also highlighted momentum in the metals segment with a buy call on Lloyds Metals And Energy . He recommended an entry for an upside target of Rs 1,985, advising traders to keep a strict stop loss at Rs 1,800. Lloyds Metals And Energy shares closed at Rs 1,866.1 apiece after Wednesday's trading session.

Aarti Industries

Osho Krishnan of Angel One also sees strong technical momentum in the chemicals space. He recommended a buy on Aarti Industries for an upside target of Rs 525. Traders are advised to protect the position with a stop loss at Rs 485. Aarti Industries shares closed at Rs 500.7 apiece after Wednesday's trading session

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