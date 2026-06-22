Five Stocks To Buy: Eternal, Trent, Eicher Motors And More | June 22, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on consumer, retail, automobiles, and public sector banking stocks.

Top picks for Monday, June 22, include food-delivery platform Eternal, retail major Trent, automotive heavyweight Eicher Motors, PSU lender Union Bank of India, and pharmaceutical player Mankind Pharma.

Eternal

Jigar Shantilal Patel, Senior Manager – Equity Technical Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Broker, recommended a buy on Eternal with a target of Rs 285, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 250.

Trent

Jigar Shantilal Patel highlighted continued momentum in the retail space. He recommended a buy on Trent for a target of Rs 3,700, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 2,850.

Eicher Motors

Jigar Shantilal Patel tracked strength in the automotive counter. He recommended a buy on Eicher Motors for a target of Rs 8,225, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 7,300.

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Union Bank

Jigar Shantilal Patel pointed to traction in PSU banking stocks. He recommended a buy on Union Bank of India with a target of Rs 188, advising traders for a stop loss of Rs 165.

Mankind Pharma

Deven Mehata, Manager – Technical & Derivatives Analyst at IDBI Capital Market and Securities Ltd, observed favourable setup in the pharmaceutical space. He recommended a buy on Mankind Pharma at for a target of Rs 2,630, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 2,330.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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