EazyDiner, IndusInd Bank Launch Lifetime-Free Credit Card; Offers Rs 21,495 In Annual Savings

EazyDiner and IndusInd Bank have launched a new lifetime-free credit card on the RuPay network that combines dining discounts, entertainment benefits and UPI payments, with the companies claiming annual savings of up to Rs 21,495 for cardholders.

The EazyDiner IndusInd Bank Platinum RuPay Credit Card comes with no joining or annual fees. It offers an additional Rs 500 discount on dining up to three times a month through the EazyDiner app, translating into Rs 18,000 in annual dining savings.

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The card also offers a complimentary Buy One Get One movie ticket on BookMyShow every month, worth Rs 2,400 annually, along with a three-month complimentary EazyDiner Prime membership valued at Rs 1,095.

Card Can Be Linked To UPI Apps

The card comes with RuPay's UPI capability, allowing users to link it to their preferred UPI app and make payments at UPI QR codes while earning points on transactions.

EazyDiner said its Prime membership provides guaranteed discounts of 25% to 50% across more than 40,000 premium restaurants in India and Dubai.

EazyDiner is a dining platform that allows users to discover restaurants, reserve tables and access offers. Users can also collect EazyPoints on transactions, which can be redeemed for dining experiences, EazyEvents and complimentary luxury hotel stays.

What Does The Card Offer?

Rs 18,000: Annual extra dining savings through EazyDiner payments

Rs 2,400: Annual value of 12 complimentary BookMyShow Buy One Get One movie tickets

Rs 1,095: Three-month complimentary EazyDiner Prime membership

Rs 21,495: Total annual value claimed by the companies

Rs 0: Joining and annual fees

Kapil Chopra, Founder, EazyDiner, said the card was designed to reward customers for dining out while fitting into the way consumers make payments today. He said the RuPay integration allows customers to use the card through any UPI app while accessing benefits across dining, entertainment and membership.

Jagdeep Mallareddy, Executive Director, IndusInd Bank, said the partnership combines the convenience of RuPay credit card payments on UPI with dining privileges.

The EazyDiner IndusInd Bank Platinum RuPay Credit Card remains lifetime free, with no joining or annual fees.

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