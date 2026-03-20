Five Stocks To Buy: Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Chennai Petro, Ather Energy And Balrampur Chini

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing heavily on the telecommunications, energy, electric vehicle, and sugar sectors.

Top picks include telecom giant Bharti Airtel, state-run energy explorer ONGC, oil refiner Chennai Petroleum Corporation, EV manufacturer Ather Energy, and sugar major Balrampur Chini Mills.

Here are the top five stock picks and trading ideas:

Bharti Airtel

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager of Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, sees upside in the telecommunications sector. He recommended entering Bharti Airtel at Rs 1,820 for a target range of Rs 1,860 to Rs 1,870, protecting the position with a strict stop loss at Rs 1,790.

ONGC

Krishan also identified a buying opportunity in the upstream energy space, placing a buy call on ONGC. He advised traders to buy the stock at Rs 265 for an upside target of Rs 276, while maintaining a stop loss at Rs 259.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation

Kunal Rambhia, Founder of The Street, sees value in the oil refining sector. He recommended a long position on Chennai Petro for a target price of Rs 1,070, advising traders to keep a stop loss at Rs 1,000.

Ather Energy

Sachin Janardan Sarvade, AVP Derivatives and Retail Research at IDBI Capital Markets, highlighted strong momentum in the electric vehicle space. He recommended buying Ather Energy in the Rs 745–755 range for a robust target of Rs 870, protecting the trade with a stop loss placed at Rs 699.

Balrampur Chini Mills

Nilesh Jain, Head AVP of Technical & Derivatives Research at Centrum Broking, suggested a long position on sugar major Balrampur Chini. He set a target price of Rs 510 for the stock, with a stop loss maintained at Rs 468.

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