Stock Picks Today: HDFC Bank, JSW Steel, Reliance Industries, M&M And More On Brokerages' Radar

A host of global brokerages have rolled out fresh views on HDFC Bank, JSW Steel, Reliance Industries and several sectors, including IT, metals and autos, as analysts assess leadership changes, commodity volatility and macro uncertainties.

BofA on HDFC Bank

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1,175

Unexpected chairman exit adds to near-term uncertainty

Fundamentals remain intact

Exit attributed to personal differences with senior management

Strong governance track record over the past 25 years remains intact

Constructive view supported by attractive valuations and improving operating performance

Sustainable loan growth improvement key for next re-rating

Jefferies on HDFC Bank

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1,240

Outgoing chairman's comment of “no wrongdoing” and RBI clarification provide comfort

Valuations seen as attractive

Kotak Securities on HDFC Bank

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1,050

Stability reaffirmed but re-rating awaits clarity

Limited visibility on reasons for exit could remain an overhang

May increase scrutiny on senior management transitions

Valuation comfort persists, but triggers for re-rating remain unclear

Discount to ICICI Bank may widen, while premium to Axis Bank could narrow

Macquarie on Metal Sector

Correction seen as a buying opportunity; prefer ferrous stocks

Steel spreads likely to sustain with upside risks

Top Picks and Ratings:

JSW Steel – Maintain Outperform; TP Rs 1,319

Tata Steel – Maintain Outperform; TP Rs 222

Jindal Steel – Maintain Outperform; TP Rs 1,193

Hindalco – Maintain Neutral; TP Rs 979

Coal India – Maintain Neutral; TP Rs 445

CLSA on Nazara Technologies

Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 190

Ongoing acquisitions and deal outflow of $300 million raise risk of equity dilution

Valuations remain expensive

Jefferies on Oil & Gas

Middle East conflict disrupting gas infrastructure in Iran and Qatar

Delays normalization of supply and pushes up medium-term LNG prices

Indian gas players most impacted

Global LNG oversupply scenario pushed out

OMCs most affected by crude rally with HPCL > IOCL > BPCL

ONGC's consolidated EPS could decline due to HPCL stake despite higher crude

Reliance Industries seen benefiting from higher refining margins if windfall tax not reimposed

Citi on IT Sector

North America revenue growth at 3% YoY (constant currency); EMEA at 2%

Financial services segment grew 7% YoY

Headcount trends remain muted across large-cap Indian IT firms

Bookings growth modest at 1% YoY for Accenture

Client spending stable but pricing remains highly competitive

Demand drivers include cloud, data and emerging AI programs

Expect increased M&A activity amid slower organic growth

Remain cautious on Indian IT

BofA on IT Sector

Accenture read-through suggests growth outlook remains intact

AI opportunity expanding gradually

Pricing showing improvement in select pockets

Middle East situation not yet impacting demand meaningfully

FY26 IT spending trends expected to remain similar to FY25

Morgan Stanley on IT Sector

Accenture results largely in line for Indian IT peers

Managed services business showing some deceleration

Financial services vertical seeing YoY slowdown but expected to pick up

Indicates mixed demand trends for Indian IT

Jefferies on IT Sector

Accenture takeaways suggest weaker H2FY26 growth outlook

Implied growth guidance of 0.5–4.5% vs 4.5% in H1

Near-term growth unlikely to improve

Escalation in Middle East conflict poses downside risk to FY27 growth expectations

Maintain Underweight stance; AI seen as structural drag

CLSA on Auto Sector

Crude price pressures could significantly impact FY27 earnings

Potential for 30–40% earnings cuts if current conditions persist

Past corrections suggest downside risk of another ~15%

Margin recovery expected in FY28 with easing commodity prices or price hikes

Top Picks and Ratings:

M&M – Maintain Outperform; TP Rs 4,448

Bajaj Auto – Maintain Outperform; TP Rs 10,707

TVS Motor – Maintain Outperform; TP Rs 3,846

Tata Motors PV – Maintain Outperform; TP Rs 440

Ashok Leyland – Maintain Outperform; TP Rs 216

Maruti – Maintain Outperform; TP Rs 15,961

Eicher – Maintain Outperform; TP Rs 7,454

Escorts – Maintain Outperform; TP Rs 3,752

Hero MotoCorp – Maintain Hold; TP Rs 5,437

Hyundai – Maintain Outperform; TP Rs 2,652

Tata Motors CV – Maintain Outperform; TP Rs 648

Morgan Stanley on Auto Sector

Strong volume growth continues despite rising inflationary pressures

Commodity prices, memory costs, freight rates and fuel costs posing margin risks

Duration of disruption key to assessing downside

Prefer M&M, TVS Motor, Hero MotoCorp and Maruti Suzuki as Overweight picks

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