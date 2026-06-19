FIIs Buy Highest Since Early Feb Even As IT Crash Hits D-Street; DIIs Switch To Sell Mode

Foreign Portfolio Investors registered their highest single-day inflow in over four months as they mopped up Rs 4,859.07 crore worth of Indian equities on Friday.

Before this, the strongest net buying action took place on Feb. 3, 2026 when the overseas investors had bought around Rs 5,236 crore on a provisional basis.

Domestic Investors, on the other hand, turned net sellers after a long buying streak and offloaded shares worth Rs 1,159.64.

FIIs have majorly remained net sellers in the last few months and have pulled out Rs 2.85 lakh crore in 2026 so far; their selloff for June has already Rs 60,000 crore. The overseas investors have net sold Indian shares in every month of 2026, barring February.

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The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 35,962 crore in January, according to data on the NSDL. On the other hand, FPIs in February have bought stake worth Rs 22,615 crore, aided by improving risk sentiment in the geoeconomics space.

However, after the FPIs staged a brief and tentative return to Indian equities, the escalating tensions in West Asia amid the US-Iran war rattled the global risk sentiment pushing the FPIs to turn net sellers.

In March they sold equity worth Rs 1.18 lakh crore posting a month with the highest ever selling. In April they have offloaded stake worth Rs 60,847 crore.

ALSO READ: RBI Outlines FPI Limits: Rs 4.62 Trillion For G-Secs, Rs 1.53 Trillion For State Bonds In H1

RBI Expands Investment Window In G-Secs

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India permitted FPIs to invest up to Rs 4.62 trillion in Government Securities (G-Secs) during the first half of FY27, covering the April-September 2026 period. Similarly, the investment ceiling for state government bonds was raised to Rs 1.64 trillion during the second half of FY27.

The revised limits are part of the RBI's framework for managing foreign participation in the domestic debt market while ensuring financial stability and orderly capital flows. Government securities and SDLs remain key avenues for foreign investors seeking exposure to India's fixed-income market.

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