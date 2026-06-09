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Stocks To Buy Or Sell: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | June 09, 2026

Here are the stocks on Kush Bohra's radar for today's trading session.

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Stocks To Buy Or Sell: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | June 09, 2026
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  • Kush Bohra recommends buying Federal Bank with targets of Rs 310 and Rs 316
  • Hindustan Oil Exploration is advised for buying with targets at Rs 186 and Rs 192
  • Sell call suggested on Shree Cement June Futures targeting Rs 23,200 and Rs 22,950
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Technical analyst Kush Bohra has identified three trading opportunities across banking, energy and cement counters. His recommendations include two buy calls and one sell call in the futures segment based on prevailing technical setups.

Here are the stocks on his radar for today's trading session.

Federal Bank

Kush Bohra has recommended a buy call on Federal Bank. The stock continues to display strength on the charts, with the analyst expecting further upside from current levels.

Recommendation: Buy

  • Target 1: Rs 310
  • Target 2: Rs 316
  • Stop Loss: Rs 298

Hindustan Oil Exploration

Hindustan Oil Exploration is another stock that has made it to Bohra's buy list. The analyst expects the stock to witness positive momentum, with the technical structure indicating scope for gains in the near term.

Recommendation: Buy

  • Target 1: Rs 186
  • Target 2: Rs 192
  • Stop Loss: Rs 172

Shree Cement June Futures

Bohra has recommended a sell call on Shree Cement June Futures. The analyst expects weakness in the counter and sees room for downside from current levels.

Recommendation: Sell

  • Target 1: Rs 23,200
  • Target 2: Rs 22,950
  • Stop Loss: Rs 23,800

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on NDTV Profit are their own and not that of the website or its management. NDTV Profit advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

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