Stocks To Buy Or Sell: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | June 09, 2026

Technical analyst Kush Bohra has identified three trading opportunities across banking, energy and cement counters. His recommendations include two buy calls and one sell call in the futures segment based on prevailing technical setups.

Here are the stocks on his radar for today's trading session.

Federal Bank

Kush Bohra has recommended a buy call on Federal Bank. The stock continues to display strength on the charts, with the analyst expecting further upside from current levels.

Recommendation: Buy

Target 1: Rs 310

Target 2: Rs 316

Stop Loss: Rs 298

Hindustan Oil Exploration

Hindustan Oil Exploration is another stock that has made it to Bohra's buy list. The analyst expects the stock to witness positive momentum, with the technical structure indicating scope for gains in the near term.

Recommendation: Buy

Target 1: Rs 186

Target 2: Rs 192

Stop Loss: Rs 172

Shree Cement June Futures

Bohra has recommended a sell call on Shree Cement June Futures. The analyst expects weakness in the counter and sees room for downside from current levels.

Recommendation: Sell

Target 1: Rs 23,200

Target 2: Rs 22,950

Stop Loss: Rs 23,800

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