F&O Inclusions: Force Motors, Godfrey Phillips To Enter Derivatives Segment From April 1

Derivatives contracts of Force Motors Ltd. and Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. will be available in the futures and options (F&O) segment from April 1, according to a circular issued by the National Stock Exchange of India.

The F&O contracts related to the two securities will be available for trading "with effect from April 01, 2026, subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria of Quarter sigma computation cycle of March 2026", stated the circular, dated March 20.

The market lot and scheme of strikes will be disclosed on March 30, through a separate circular, the exchange said.

Notably, securities are included and excluded under the F&O segment in accordance with the rules amended by the SEBI in August 2024.

Under the revised rules, the median quarter sigma order size for stocks was increased from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 75 lakh. MQSOS, a metric that measures a stock's liquidity, now requires a higher threshold, making it more difficult for stocks to be manipulated.

Additionally, the minimum market-wide position limit was tripled from Rs 500 crore to Rs 1,500 crore, and the minimum average daily delivery value has been raised 3.5 times from Rs 10 crore to Rs 35 crore.

Stocks that meet these revised criteria based on their performance in the cash market over a rolling six-month period are eligible for entry into the derivatives segment. Conversely, stocks that fail to meet the criteria for three consecutive months will be removed from the derivatives segment, although existing contracts will remain valid until their expiry.

Once a stock is removed from the derivatives segment, it cannot be reintroduced for a year from the date it was last traded in this segment.

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Shares of Force Motors closed 4.97% higher at Rs 21,750 apiece on the NSE on Friday, whereas Godfrey Phillips settled 0.11% lower at Rs 1,994. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 ended 0.49% higher.

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