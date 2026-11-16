Eicher Motors, Oil India And More Q2 Review: Check PL Capital's Revised Target Prices, Ratings

PL Capital has reviewed the second-quarter earnings of five companies across the metals, mining, EMS, luggage, oil and gas and automobiles sectors including VIP Industries, Eicher Motors, Avalon Technologies, Usha Martin, and Oil India. The brokerage's latest analysis reflects a mixed earnings season, with healthy revenue growth and improving business momentum supporting some companies, while rising input costs, weaker volumes and margin pressures continue to weigh on profitability.

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PL Capital Report

PL Capital has reviewed the second-quarter earnings of five companies across the metals, mining, EMS, luggage, oil and gas and automobiles sectors including VIP Industries, Eicher Motors, Avalon Technologies, Usha Martin, and Oil India. The brokerage's latest analysis reflects a mixed earnings season, with healthy revenue growth and improving business momentum supporting some companies, while rising input costs, weaker volumes and margin pressures continue to weigh on profitability.

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For VIP Industries the brokerage has upgraded its rating from Sell to Hold but has cut its target price to Rs 260 given encouraging revenue and GM performance in Q2 FY27. After nine quarters, VIP reported double-digit top-line growth of 15.2% YoY to Rs 4,681 million (estimate Rs 4,389 mn)

In automobile sector, Eicher Motors retains an Add rating with TP of Rs 8,315, from previous Rs 8,000.

Oil India also retains 'Add' rating.

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The brokearge remain constructive on Usha Martin's ability to deliver profitable growth and sustainable margins with its focus on value-led growth and specialised applications supporting earnings resilience. Faster normalisation in the external uncertain environment to provide additional upside. The brokerage broadly maintains its FY28/29E EBITDA and volume estimates and retain Buy with an unchanged TP of Rs 596 assigning same 25x PER to Sep'28 EPS.

In EMS sector, the brokerage has retained its 'Reduce' rating on the stock, mainly due to higher valuation with a TP of Rs 1,786 valuing at 45 times on Sept'28 earnings.

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Pl Vip.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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Pl Capitla Usha Martin.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Pl Capital Avalon.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Pl Capital Oil India.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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