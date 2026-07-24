Earning Estimates: Tata Consumer Products, ACC, Hindustan Zinc, NTPC, Kfin Technologies Q1 Results Today — What To Expect

Tata Consumer Products Ltd., ACC Ltd., Hindustan Zinc Ltd. and NTPC Ltd. will announce the financial results for the fourth quarter of the current financial year on Friday. The earnings statements will be disclosed through stock exchange filings.

Tata Consumer Products is expected to report profit at Rs 426.87 crore in the June quarter. Revenue is likely to be at Rs 5,397.98 crore, and an Ebitda of Rs 739.48 crore, according to the consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Margin is expected to be at 13.7%.

ACC is expected to post a consolidated revenue at Rs 6,471.07 crore, and an Ebitda of Rs 604.5 crore, implying a margin of 9.3%. The net profit is estimated to be at Rs 274.6 crore.

Analysts expect Hindustan Zinc's consolidated revenue to be at Rs 12,716.23 crore. Net profit is estimated to be placed at Rs 5,051.92 crore.

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NTPC is expected to post a consolidated revenue at Rs 50,837.33 crore, and an Ebitda of Rs 14,709.68 crore, implying a margin of 28.9%. The net profit is estimated to be at Rs 6,224.3 crore.

Earnings Estimates Company Revenue Ebidta Margin Profit ACC Limited Rs 6,471.07 crore Rs 604.5 crore 9.3% Rs 274.6 crore Bank of Baroda Rs 15,556.77 crore - - Rs 4,159.85 crore Bank of India Rs 9,102.5 crore - - Rs 3,018.15 crore Hindustan Zinc Limited Rs 12,716.23 crore Rs 7,646.85 crore 60.1% Rs 5,051.92 crore Jindal Steel Limited Rs 14,092.03 crore Rs 2,506.13 crore 17.8% Rs 1,106.15 crore Kfin Technologies Ltd Rs 356.93 crore Rs 122.14 crore 34.2% Rs 75 crore Lodha Developers Ltd Rs 4,307.77 crore Rs 1,335.75 crore 31% Rs 907.42 crore NTPC Limited Rs 50,837.33 crore Rs 14,709.68 crore 28.9% Rs 6,224.3 crore Container Corporation of India Limited Rs 2,196.2 crore Rs 447.59 crore 20.4% Rs 281.26 crore Dalmia Bharat Limited Rs 3,761.23 crore Rs 737.61 crore 19.6% Rs 216.86 crore Dr. Lal Path Labs Ltd Rs 758.1 crore Rs 213.38 crore 28.1% Rs 141.09 crore Tata Consumer Products Limited Rs 5,397.98 crore Rs 739.48 crore 13.7% Rs 426.87 crore Other Earnings Today The other listed entities to announce earnings on Friday include ACC Limited, Acutaas Chemicals Limited, Apar Industries Limited, Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd., Atul Limited, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, DCB Bank Limited, Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Limited, GANESH HOUSING LIMITED, Greenply Industries Limited, Grindwell Norton Limited, Hindustan Zinc Limited, JINDAL STEEL LIMITED, Kfin Technologies Limited, Laurus Labs Limited, LMW Limited, Lodha Developers Limited, Onesource Specialty Pharma Limited, RattanIndia Power Limited, Steel Authority of India Limited, Sakar Healthcare Limited, Sapphire Foods India Limited, SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited, SBI Life Insurance Company Limited, Shakti Pumps (India) Limited, Sterlite Technologies Limited, V-Mart Retail Limited, Welspun Corp Limited, Wendt (India) Limited, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Limited, REC Limited, Share India Securities Limited, Container Corporation of India Limited, Neogen Chemicals Limited, NTPC Limited, Shriram Finance Limited, CREDITACCESS GRAMEEN LIMITED, Dalmia Bharat Limited, Dr. Lal Path Labs Ltd., Moschip Technologies Limited, The New India Assurance Company Limited, Rajratan Global Wire Limited, Ramkrishna Forgings Limited, Tata Consumer Products Limited, WPIL LTD

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