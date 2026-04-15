Double Downgrade: Abbott India Share Price Target, Rating Slashed On Weak Growth Outlook

Abbott India is under pressure after JPMorgan downgraded the stock to Neutral from Overweight and sharply cut its target price to Rs 27,500 from Rs 34,000. The brokerage also lowered its valuation multiple, citing increasing growth challenges and limited visibility ahead. JPMorgan said the reset reflects a combination of structural and near-term headwinds that could weigh on earnings momentum and justify a more tempered valuation.

A major concern flagged by the brokerage is the erosion in Abbott India's insulin franchise, which contributes a significant share of revenues. Competitive pressures, particularly from global players like Novo Nordisk, are intensifying, especially with the transition toward next-generation diabetes therapies. The growing adoption of GLP-1 drugs is expected to gradually shift treatment paradigms away from traditional insulin, posing a long-term structural risk. Additionally, the phased withdrawal of legacy insulin brands is likely to further drag growth in the near term.

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Weak Pipeline and Slower Growth Trajectory

JPMorgan highlighted that Abbott India's historically strong growth has been driven by consistent new product launches. However, the pace of meaningful introductions has slowed, raising concerns about the sustainability of its growth trajectory. The brokerage now expects revenue CAGR of around 6% over FY26–28, significantly lower than the 10% seen historically. While margin improvements may offer some support, earnings growth is expected to remain modest, with EPS CAGR estimated at around 10% over the same period.

Adding to operational concerns is leadership instability. Abbott India has seen three managing director exits over the past four years, which JPMorgan believes introduces uncertainty around strategic direction and execution priorities. This management churn, combined with business headwinds, could impact the company's ability to navigate a changing competitive landscape effectively.

While Abbott India's stock has corrected from recent highs, JPMorgan believes valuations are now “reasonable” rather than attractive. The brokerage argues that the subdued growth outlook does not warrant a premium multiple compared to peers. With structural risks from therapy shifts, a thinner product pipeline, and leadership uncertainty, JPMorgan sees limited catalysts for re-rating in the near term.

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