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DLF Block Deal: Goldman Sachs, ICICI Prudential MF Buys 43.4 Lakh Shares For Rs 231 Crore

Shares of DLF were acquired at an average price of Rs 531.7 per share.

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DLF Block Deal: Goldman Sachs, ICICI Prudential MF Buys 43.4 Lakh Shares For Rs 231 Crore
Photo Source: DLF Website

Goldman Sachs and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund on Friday collectively bought over 43.40 lakh shares of real estate major DLF for nearly Rs 231 crore through open market transactions.

Goldman Sachs, through its affiliate Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius I Ltd, and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF) purchased 21,70,473 shares each, amounting to a combined 0.17% stake in Gurugram-based DLF, according to BSE block deal data.

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Shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 531.7 per share, bringing the combined transaction value to Rs 230.81 crore.

Meanwhile, the British investment management firm Baillie Gifford & Co., through its two affiliates and Best Investment Corporation, offloaded the same number of shares at the same price.

Best Investment Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China's sovereign wealth fund, China Investment Corporation.

Shares of DLF slipped 0.32% to close at Rs 540.70 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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