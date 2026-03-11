Wipro Bags Multi-Year Deal From US-Based Retirement Service Firm TruStage To Transform Ops

IT major Wipro on Wednesday said it has secured a multi-year contract from TruStage, a US-based insurance and financial services provider, to digitally transform its business operations.

The AI-powered, consulting-led engagement aims to modernise TruStage's operations, enhance customer experience, and drive business growth, Wipro said in a regulatory filing.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

As part of the agreement, Wipro will transform TruStage's core retirement services technology stack and operations to provide seamless digital experiences and increase business agility for the Madison, Wisconsin-headquartered firm.

"Customer expectations in financial services are changing, with a growing demand for simpler, more digital-first experiences. We are pleased to support TruStage in modernising its retirement services business. Through Wipro Intelligence and our consulting-led approach, we look forward to helping TruStage accelerate decision-making, enhance customer experience, and build a foundation for long-term growth," Wipro CEO and MD Srini Pallia said.

Wipro will leverage 'Wipro Intelligence'— its unified suite of AI-powered platforms and solutions — and its experience innovation company 'Designit' to implement the transformation.

Chris Copeland, Chief Business Officer at TruStage, noted that the collaboration is a significant step in the company's mission to serve middle-market consumers.

"Our work with Wipro marks a significant step forward... as we modernise our retirement business, streamline our operations, and enhance the customer experience for those who have traditionally been underserved by the industry," Copeland said.

Wipro's consulting team will also work with TruStage to build a long-term strategic innovation roadmap and establish an integrated global operating model to manage the company's broader vendor ecosystem.

Shares of Wipro settled 0.62% higher at Rs 202.10 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday.

