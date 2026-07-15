Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

'Crypto Not An Asset': PIB Clears The Air Amid Fake Claims Of Govt's Token Push

The regulation of cryptocurrency comes with the implicit recognition of it as an asset, which is not currently the case in India.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
'Crypto Not An Asset': PIB Clears The Air Amid Fake Claims Of Govt's Token Push
The regulation of cryptocurrency comes with the implicit recognition of it as an asset.
Photo Source: Unsplash

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Wednesday, dispelled rumours regarding the Ministry Of Finance mulling the regulation of cryptocurrency via an 'X' post from its official account.

The false claim stated that the Finance Ministry had informed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to examine the possibility of regulating cryptocurrency.

"A social media post claims that the Ministry of Finance has asked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to consider regulating crypto. This claim is fake," the post said.

The regulation of cryptocurrency comes with the implicit recognition of it as an asset, which is not currently the case in India.

"India does not recognise crypto as an asset. No such directions have been passed by the Ministry of Finance," the post said.

ALSO READ: Crypto Market Has Lost Equivalent Of Half Of India's GDP In Eight Months — Here's Why

It further urged netizens to solely rely on official sources for verified information. 

This development comes at a time where cryptocurrency markets are facing notable volatility ever since falling nearly 50% from its October 2025 record high of $126,000 on June 25, 2026. This dip was in the face of recession fears and elevated geopolitical tensions. This led to institutional capital rotating out of crypto and back into traditional safe havens like US Treasuries and physical gold. 

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

'Usurping Pirates', 'Invaders': Argentina Vice-President Blasts England Ahead Of FIFA WC Semifinal Clash

'Usurping Pirates', 'Invaders': Argentina Vice-President Blasts England Ahead Of FIFA WC Semifinal Clash

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com