Crypto Market Has Lost Equivalent Of Half Of India's GDP In Eight Months — Here's Why

The cryptocurrency market is enduring a historic capital wipeout, shedding value at a pace rarely seen in modern financial history. According to macroeconomic analysis platform The Kobeissi Letter, the crypto market had erased more than half of its value since October. The total crypto market cap stood at $4.3 trillion in October 2025, which is now down to $2 trillion. This means digital asset market has lost $2.3 trillion in just under eight months, according to The Kobeissi Letter's post.

This means the crypto market has lost roughly equivalent to over half of India's gross domestic product (GDP) during the same duration. To put this into perspective: India is the fifth-largest economy in the world, with a GDP of approx. $4.15 trillion. Losing over half of that figure implies that the crypto market has evaporated over $2.3 billion in wealth in under a year. While digital assets are notoriously volatile, the sheer velocity of the trillion-dollar drawdown has caught retail and institutional investors off guard.

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''It's official:

Crypto has now erased more than HALF of its value in just eight months.

On October 6th, 2025, the total market cap of crypto hit a record $4.3 trillion.

Today, 261 days later, crypto is worth just $2.0 trillion, marking a -54% decline in value.

This means crypto markets have erased an average of -$8.8 billion PER DAY for 261 days straight.

Crypto is in desperate need of a new narrative,'' said The Kobeissi Letter in its post on 'X'.



The Kobeissi Letter has often highlighted how modern markets are driven by liquidity. As central banks shrink their balance sheets, liquidity pools are drying up. In the crypto sector, thin liquidity acts as a dangerous multiplier. When large institutional players attempt to offload their positions, there are fewer buyers on the other side, causing prices to gap downward drastically.

During the 2021 bull run, institutions treated leading cryptocurrency bitcoin and altcoins as a "digital gold" and an inflation hedge. However, that narrative has now fractured. In the current economic environment and ongoing geopolitical tensions, institutions are treating cryptocurrencies purely as high-beta risk assets-similar to unprofitable tech stocks.

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As recession fears loom and geopolitical tensions remain elevated, institutional capital has rotated out of crypto and back into traditional safe havens like US Treasuries and physical gold. Analysts suggest that the market is now undergoing a painful but necessary "washout" phase, clearing out unsustainable projects, heavily leveraged funds, and speculative froth.

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